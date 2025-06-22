Urgent police search for missing Derbyshire mum and her children with links to Rotherham and Barnsley
Amy, aged 28, has been missing from Normanton in Derby since Friday evening (June 21), and it is believed she has her children with her.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.
Amy is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with shoulder-length brown hair.
She is known to wear hoodies and leggings.
She has known links to both Barnsley and Rotherham, and police believe she may have travelled to either of these areas.
Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
Derbyshire Constabulary is urging anyone who has seen Amy or her children, or who may have information about their whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident number 1001 of 21 June via one of the following methods:
- Website: Report online at Derbyshire Police
- Facebook: Send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone: Call 101
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.