Urgent health advice issued if you've been affected by the smoke in Sheffield this morning

Urgent health advice has been issued for anyone affected by the smoke in Sheffield this morning.

Huge parts of Sheffield have woken up this morning to the smell of smoke and burning.

Staffordshire fire

Authorities have explained that a huge plume of smoke from Staffordshire is the cause of the smell it continued to move up the country overnight.

Emergency services in South Yorkshire have received a large number of calls from worried residents in Sheffield reporting the smell of burning.

A force spokesman said: "We are receiving a number of calls reporting the smell of burning in the Sheffield area.

"The source is believed to be a large moorland fire in the Staffordshire area which is being dealt with by local emergency services so there is no need for alarm or to contact South Yorkshire Police.



Public Health England has now issued health advice to people affected by the smoke.

A PHE spokesperson said: "Residents in areas affected by smoke should stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed and tune in to their local radio station for advice and information.

"Motorists who have to travel through the smoke should keep windows closed and switch air conditioning systems to recycle or recirculate air. If people need to be outdoors, they should try to avoid areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that they spend in them.

"Smoke can irritate air passages, the skin and the eyes, leading to coughing and wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain. It can also worsen existing problems such as asthma so people should carry their inhaler with them at all times."

Anyone concerned about their symptoms should contact their GP or NHS 111.