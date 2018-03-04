Urgent appeal to find Sheffield mum missing with two children

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a Sheffield mum who is missing with her two young children.

Charlene Ramsey is reported to have left the Maxwell Street area of the city on Friday, at around 10.30am, with her children Lachara Campbell, aged nine, and Lateef Lawlal-Adbgoke, aged one.

Police say concerns are growing for the family's welfare and officers are keen to locate them to ensure they are OK.

Charlene, aged 37, has very short blonde hair and often wears a headscarf.

She is thought to have travelled to the Bury area of Manchester since Friday.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from them since they disappeared.

Officers say they do not currently have photos of her children or a description of what they might be wearing, but that they are working hard to get this information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 324 of March 2.