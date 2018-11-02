Urgent appeal for wood after vandals torch community bonfire in Doncaster

An urgent appeal for wood has been issued after vandals set fire to a community bonfire in Doncaster.

Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club is due to host an annual bonfire and fireworks display at its Saxton Avenue base in Bessacarr on Saturday night but the bonfire was torched last night.

Saxton Avenue

Club officials have today issued an appeal for wooden items to be dropped off at the club today and left on the grass next to the car park.

The event raises money for club funds and attracts hundreds of families from the community.

