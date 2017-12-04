UPDATE: Woman dies after being hit by lorry on Sheffield road

Have your say

An elderly woman has died following a collision with a lorry on a Sheffield road.

Emergency services were called out to Ecclesall Road South at the junction with Ringinglow Road around 10.25am today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, though she has not yet been formally identified.

"The road was closed while emergency services, including ambulance and fire and rescue service staff, dealt with the incident. The lorry driver was not injured and the road was fully re-opened at 3.30pm."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 269 of December 4, 2017.