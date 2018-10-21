UPDATE: Woman arrested over suspected arson attack at Sheffield flat block 

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack at a Sheffield block of flats.

The fire broke out at a flat block in St Wilfrid’s Place, Queens Road just after 2am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed the woman was detained in connection with the blaze, which is being treated as arson.

A resident described how he helped to alert people living in the flat block to the fire, which is believed to have started on the second floor.

A number of residents were evacuated as a result of the blaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said they received the call at 2.25am, and sent two fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters left the scene at around 2.50am, added the spokesman.

An investigation into the blaze is due to get underway today.