UPDATE: Woman, 28, killed in hit-and-run close to Sheffield city centre 

A 28-year-old woman has been killed in a hit-and-run crash close to Sheffield city centre.

A grey Fiat Bravo was travelling along St Mary’s Road, towards London Road, when it hit the woman who was a pedestrian crossing the road at about 1.55am this morning.

The area has been cordoned off.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the car then failed to stop at the scene and was later found burned out in Heeley.

The force added: “The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers conducting tests at the scene.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The driver, a 51-year-old Sheffield man was arrested earlier this morning, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“He currently remains in police custody.

“Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the grey Fiat either before or after the incident occurred.

Officers at the scene.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 98 of 13 October 2018.”

The victim has not yet been formally identified.

Part of St Mary’s Gate was cordoned off this morning while specialist forensic officers conducted speed and braking tests along the road.

Traffic is being diverted while their investigations continue.