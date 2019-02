The Tinsley Viaduct near Meadowhall in Sheffield has reopened after a lorry shed its load.

The lower deck of the viaduct was closed northbound, and Highways England said at around 3.20pm today that police were at the scene.

Tinsley Viaduct (pic: Google)

READ MORE: Fire on M18 in South Yorkshire causing major disruption

Highways England issued an update at around 4pm to say the lorry was now clear and the road had reopened.