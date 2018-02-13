UPDATE: Suspects remain in custody after car smashes into Sheffield school

Two men arrested after a car smashed into a Sheffield school leaving pupils in tears remain in custody this evening.

The men, aged 23 and 20, both from Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing criminal damage.

One of the men is reportedly an ex-pupil and detectives are continuing to question them.

The arrests follow an incident this morning at Fir Vale School in Owler Lane in which a black BMW was driven at speed around the car park causing damage to the school's reception area.

Nobody was injured but the alarming collision left pupils, staff and parents at the secondary school shocked with some youngsters breaking down in tears.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV and the school is due to reopen tomorrow.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore said: “Officers have been at the school for most of the day, carrying out enquiries at the scene and reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

“The school closed for the day to enable us to do this and I’m grateful for their support and co-operation. The school will open again as normal tomorrow.

“While an investigation is underway and in its early stages, I’d like to reiterate that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the surrounding community.”