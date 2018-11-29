UPDATE: Smashed car windscreen and damaged bike at Sheffield crash scene 

Have your say

A car windscreen has been smashed and there is also a damaged bike at the scene of a collision in Sheffield this evening.

A road traffic collision happened in Eyre Street, close to The Moor, at about 6.30pm.

Police at the scene. Picture: SY Citizen Journalism

There is a damaged cycle bike at the scene and a car parked nearby also has damage to its windscreen.

Two police cars remain at the scene.

However, the road is open to traffic.

Two police vehicles.

Earlier reports online suggested a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted that services were earlier being diverted via Jessop Street and Matilda Street due to ‘an incident’.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details.

The scene.

The force has been contacted for information and we are waiting for a reply.