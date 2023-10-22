Update: Six fire appliances scrambled to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this evening
Six fire appliances were scrambled to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this evening after the alarm broke out.
The Free Press reported earlier that patients had been moved from their wards and rooms as firefighters entered the hospital building.
In the latest update a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Following our initial response to the fire alarm at Doncaster Royal Infirmary's South Block, we can report that all preliminary investigations have been completed.
"While the cause of the alarm remains unclear, we can confirm that the building is safe.
“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is standing down from the scene, and further work will be undertaken to determine the root cause of the alarm.
“We appreciate your patience throughout this process.”
We will bring you more on the incident when we get it.