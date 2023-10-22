News you can trust since 1887
Update: Six fire appliances scrambled to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this evening

Six fire appliances were scrambled to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this evening after the alarm broke out.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 21:45 BST
The Free Press reported earlier that patients had been moved from their wards and rooms as firefighters entered the hospital building.

In the latest update a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Following our initial response to the fire alarm at Doncaster Royal Infirmary's South Block, we can report that all preliminary investigations have been completed.

"While the cause of the alarm remains unclear, we can confirm that the building is safe.

Six fire appliances attended the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is standing down from the scene, and further work will be undertaken to determine the root cause of the alarm.

“We appreciate your patience throughout this process.”

We will bring you more on the incident when we get it.

