UPDATE: ‘Nobody injured’ in Killamarsh shooting as road reopens 

Police have confirmed nobody was injured in a reported shooting in Killamarsh.

Police officers were called to Rotherham Road at 6.45pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance in the street in which a number of callers said a gun had been fired.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man given suspended sentence for beating burglar who broke into family business

READ MORE: Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid

The road was sealed off and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Derbyshire Police confirmed this evening that “nobody was injured.”

The arrested man is still in custody but the road has since been reopened.

READ MORE: Men hunted by police over raid in Rotherham

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which could help them piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and ask for Chesterfield CID quoting incident number 1101-300918.