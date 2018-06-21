UPDATE: 'No serious injuries' following crash on major South Yorkshire road

Have your say

Nobody was seriously injured in a crash on a major road in South Yorkshire this morning.

A cream Renault and a black Audi A4 were in collision on Manvers Way, Manvers, in Rotherham at 10am.

The road was sealed off while police and ambulance crews dealt with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson did not say how many people were involved but added there are "not believed to be serious injuries."

Stagecoach Yorkshire said some of their services were being diverted through Wath-upon-Dearne.