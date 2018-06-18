UPDATE: Jumbo jet lands safely at Heathrow after declaring emergency

Have your say

A British Airways jumbo jet flying from the US to the UK has landed safely this morning after declaring an emergency.

The drama unfolded at around 10am when a emergency was declared while the Boeing 747 was over Northern Ireland.

The flight has now landed safely at London's Heathrow Airport.

It is believed the emergency was due to a medical issue with a passenger on board the flight and the pilot requested a priority landing slot.

