Update issued on search for missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova

A series of community events are being held this weekend as police step up their efforts to find missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova.

The 16-year-old was reported missing by her family on Christmas Eve but at that time she had already not been seen since Tuesday, December 18.

It has emerged that she attended an event at Ice Sheffield the following day but five weeks later she has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing team attended a church service last night in which Pamela’s disappearance was discussed.

The team also promised ‘more community events this weekend in the Fir Vale area’ which included officers having a visible presence so they are in easy reach of anyone who may have information.

Pamela Horvathova

Pamela is of Roma Slovak heritage and lives in Staniforth Road, Darnall.

Police have been working with an interpreter and community liaison in a bid to build bridges between offices and the community.

They have also launched a dedicated website where anyone can report information about Pamela’s whereabouts.

Police at the church service.

Superintendent Paul McCurry, who is leading the search, urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “It’s really important that everybody gets behind our campaign to find Pamela.

“I genuinely believe that answers to finding Pamela rests in the community in Sheffield.”

Anyone with information can report it at the website https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1

Alternatively, ring 999.