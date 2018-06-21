UPDATE: Firefighters damping down at scene of huge Doncaster scrap yard blaze

A huge blaze at a Doncaster scrap yard is now thought to be under control.

Dramatic video footage and pictures have emerged showing a huge plume of thick black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air close to the town centre.

The rising smoke. Picture: Carla May Wainwright

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre



Firefighters from Doncaster Central, Edlington and Adwick stations were called to tackle a blaze at a scrap yard in the Marsh Gate area at just after 10am this morning.

A fire service spokesperson said a number of vehicles were on fire initially but crews were now 'damping down' at the scene.

There were no details available about anybody being involved or the cause of the blaze at this stage.

The fire rages. Picture: Natalie Stevenson

Another view of the smoke.Picture: Skye Hudson