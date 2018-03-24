UPDATE: Deadline on final hurdle to demolish derelict Sheffield swimming baths

Have your say

Demolition of a disused Sheffield swimming baths stood empty for over a year could happen within a matter of months.

The Star understands Chapeltown Baths on Burncross Road could finally be knocked down after delays turning off the gas supply.

Chapeltown baths which shut in 2016

The structure hasn't been able to come down as Ecclesfield Parish Council has been waiting for British Gas to turn off the supply to the building.

A deadline of four weeks has been set for the work to be carried out.

It comes after firefighters issued a warning to youths who have been breaking in and setting fire to debris inside the building.

The site has been purchased under the condition residential properties are built.

