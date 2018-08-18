UPDATE: Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Sheffield collision

Have your say

A 50-year-old cyclist is fighting for his life after being involved in a collision on a Sheffield road.

The collision took place just after midday today on the A625 Hathersage Road towards Sheffield.

A cyclist riding a black Specialized bike appears to have lost control and come off the bike, colliding with a black Audi A4 travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision happened close to the junction with Sheephill Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The cyclist, a 50-year-old man from Dronfield, suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. He currently remains in hospital.

"Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident 404 of August 18, 2018."