UPDATE: Boy, 15, injured in collision on major Sheffield road dies in hospital

A 15-year-old pedestrian involved in a one-vehicle collision on a major Sheffield road this weekend, has now sadly died in hospital.

He was being treated for life-threatening injuries following a collision in Penistone Road, Hillsborough at around 7.50pm on Saturday, May 26.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to reports that a white Citreon Memo travelling along the A61 Penistone Road, Sheffield, out of the city, had collided with a pedestrian at the junction with the McDonalds restaurant.



"The boy’s family is being supported by specialist officers and has asked for privacy at this distressing time.



"Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 919 of May 26."