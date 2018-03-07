UPDATE: Armed police make attempted murder arrest after 17-year-old is shot in Sheffield

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Sheffield teenager was shot in the leg.

Armed police surrounded a property on Reney Avenue in Greenhill and arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

Dozens of officers were seen in Reney Avenue and nearby Westwick Crescent on Tuesday evening.

The Star understands the 17-year-old made his own way to hospital earlier that day and doctors alerted police to the incident.

The victim did not disclose the location where the shooting took place but officers later launched an operation to make an arrest.

Officers believe the incident was a 'targeted attack' an the investigation is in its 'early stages'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended an address on Reney Avenue in the Greenhill area of Sheffield yesterday evening at around 7.15pm.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to an earlier incident, reportedly the same afternoon, where a 17-year-old boy suffered a gun-shot wound to the leg.

"The 17-year-old had attended hospital and has since been released.

"While the investigation is in the very early stages and various enquiries are being followed up to ascertain the exact details, detectives do believe this was a targeted incident. The 24-year-old remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 799 of March 6, 2018.