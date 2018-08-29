Upcoming Doncaster music star Yungblud announces huge UK and European tour

An up and coming young music star from Doncaster tipped for the top has announced a huge UK and European tour.

Yungblud, who has already tasted success across the globe, will head out on the dates across Europe in the autumn with a string of UK concerts in the new year.

The 21-year-old singer songwriter has already enjoyed a sell-out UK tour and the latest dates will see him perform in Russia, Sweden, and Denmark in November.

Tickets will be available from August 31.

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, comes from a musical background – his dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and his grandad Rick played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s.

Rick and Justin also ran Doncaster’s famed Music Ground guitar emporium in the 80s and 90s.

The announcement comes after selling out his run of UK dates this autumn, which are due to kick off next month.

Just last month, Yungblud released his debut album, 21st Century Liability and he is being tipped by the music press to become one of the industry’s hottest stars.



This summer he has wowed audiences at festivals worldwide including Rock Am Ring in Germany, Splendour in the Grass in Australia, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Pukkelpop in Belgium, alongside touring the US on the last ever Vans Warped Tour.

And just this weekend Yungblud hit the stage at Reading and Leeds Festival before heading to Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas at the end of September and Austin City Limits in Texas in October.



He partly credits his razor-sharp lyrics to his lifelong love of literary-minded songwriters like Bruce Springsteen and Chris Difford from Squeeze.

A multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass, piano, and drums, he first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10.

At an early age, he moved from Doncaster to London to kick-start his career and refine his musical vision, a process aided by his rediscovery of artists like The Clash, Arctic Monkeys, and N.W.A.

He made his debut with I Love You, Will You Marry Me — a song whose gritty storytelling recounts the real-life tale of a tragic romance at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats.

NME has praise Yungblud for delivering “the lyrics of a young Alex Turner, the fury of Sex Pistols leader John Lydon, the swagger of hip-hop king Travis Scott and a whole load of spirit that’s all his own.”



2019 U.K. and Ireland Tour Dates:



6 Mar 2019 Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s

7 Mar 2019 Belfast, U.K – Empire Music Hall

9 Mar 2019 Glasgow, U.K. – St. Luke’s

10 Mar 2019 Newcastle, U.K. – O2 Academy 2

11 Mar 2019 Manchester, U.K. – Club Academy

12 Mar 2019 Birmingham, U.K. – O2 Institute 2

14 Mar 2019 Brighton, U.K. – The Haunt

15 Mar 2019 London, U.K. – Electric Ballroom

16 Mar 2019 Bristol, U.K. – Thekla



Tickets for Yungblud go on-sale to the general public on 31 August at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/