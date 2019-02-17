Up to 80 horses in danger of dying after being left with no food or water in a South Yorkshire village

Up to 80 horses are in danger of dying after being left with no food or water in a South Yorkshire village.

A number of the horses – which are all in field on Wroot Road, Finningley – have already died and several more are really sick, according to someone who lives in the area.

Up to 80 horses are in danger of dying in a field in South Yorkshire.

They are currently at the scene trying to rescue the most seriously ill horses before it is too late, but is having to do without the help of the RSPCA who said their officers couldn’t attend today.

She said: “It is shocking. How on earth is this acceptable in this day and age? They have no food or water. It is absolutely disgusting.

“I have rung the RSPCA but they refused to come out today and say they have to deal with it tomorrow.”

Yesterday, the Free Press reported that two horses had died in the field – one of which was only a foal.

The pictures of the emaciated and rotting carcasses were shared widely on social media, but the owners of the horses have not yet come forward.

Anyone who wants to help should visit the Tia Rescue website at www.tia-rescue.org.