Up to 11 weeks of delays as ageing Sheffield gas mains replaced

Motorists have been warned of possible delays as an 11-week programme to upgrade gas mains in Sheffield get uderway.

Cadent will start work renewing 900m of pipes on Sutherland Street and Savile Street East, Burngreave on Monday, September 3.

The work will be carried out in phases. During the first phase Sutherland Street will be closed to traffic and a diversion route will be clearly signed.

During the second and third phases, the outside lane of Savile Street East, heading north east, will be closed between the junction of Sutherland Street and Carwood Road.

Paul Martin, Cadent’s authorising engineer said: “The existing gas mains are ageing so we are investing in new gas pipes to keep local homes warm and local businesses thriving for many years to come.

“There will be some short-term disruption but once we’ve installed the new pipes we won’t need to come back and renew them until at least the end of the century. We will make every effort to complete this important work as soon as possible.”

Mr Martin said it may be necessary to temporarily disconnect people’s gas supplies for short periods while their gas service pipes (the pipes that take gas from the main in the road to their homes or businesses) are replaced.

He said anyone who is affected will be contacted beforehand.

For more informatrion call Cadent’s customer services team on 0800 096 5678.