'UP THE IRA' - Graffiti daubed on Sheffield postbox in support of terror group

Have your say

Graffiti has been daubed on a Sheffield postbox in support of a terrorist group.

The message of 'UP THE IRA' - which stands for the Irish Republican Army - was spotted outside Upperthorpe Road post office, in Upperthorpe yesterday.

Irish Republican Army, also called the Provisional Irish Republican Army, is a republican paramilitary organisation seeking the establishment of a republic, the end of British rule in Northern Ireland, and the reunification of Ireland.

The group have been responsible for a number of bombings in the UK since the 1970s and have clashed with British armed forces and Loyalist paramilitaries in Northern Ireland for several decades.

The IRA are on a Government list of proscribed groups linked to Northern Ireland related terrorism.

The graffiti comes a week after a sticker saying 'Multiculturalism is Genocide' was stuck on a lamppost in Convent Walk in Sheffield city centre.

The Star understands a request has been lodged for Sheffield Council to remove the graffiti.