Up and coming racing driver turns coach for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity

Rowan Campbell-Pilling, a rising British motor racing star and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Ambassador, coached a lucky auction winner to develop their driving skills - reducing their lap time by five seconds by the end of the day.

Sponsored events, auctions, and donations. They recently hosted an online auction with offers of training with patron Jessica Ennis-Hill, motorbike memorabilia from Double World Superbike World Champion James Toseland and an exciting kart track day with UK Karting Champion Rowan Campbell-Pilling.

The 16-year-old Karting Champion delivered some on and off-track coaching at Parkwood Karting in Sheffield to help 12-year-old Rufus, the lucky winner, to improve their agility and resilience.

The Formula 1 and karting enthusiast joined Rowan at the very sunny Parkwood Karting, close to Sheffield’s former ski village, for a fun-filled but equally focused day to help him learn how to best navigate the 400m outdoor kart racing circuit.

Rufus (left) & Rowan (right)

Rowan said: ‘In between track sessions, we looked at track maps, made notes and talked about kart positioning, braking and throttle control to help improve speed and ultimately work towards a perfect lap time.

“We also tried some light fitness work and reaction tests to help Rufus understand the sport science that goes into racing. He has really good agility and resilience and worked hard through the day to improve all aspects of his driving, really taking on board all the coaching he received.”

“It’s been a great day with Rufus at Parkwood Karting, thank you to him, his family and the circuit for supporting the charity auction. I look forward to seeing him on the track again one day.”

Rufus said: “It was great to race around the track with Rowan - we’ve completed over 75 laps and I’ve improved my lap time by nearly 5 seconds, it’s been so good. It may be a case of move over Lewis Hamilton from here on in!

As an ambassador for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, this is one of a long list of different fundraising activities Rowan has taken part in.

John Williams, Parkwood Karting Circuit owner, said: ‘It’s great to support The Children’s Hospital Chairty and the great work that Rowan is doing for them.

“We have seen Rowan karting here from a very young age and to see him now as a UK Junior Karting Champion passing on his skills with coaching – all while inspiring others in the sport is fantastic, he is a great ambassador for the Charity and the City as a whole’.

