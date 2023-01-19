Unwavering charity support from Sheffield law firm Graysons is awarded

A leading Sheffield legal firm has been honoured with an award to mark its help in making the city’s Sparkle charity a national leader in the provision of autism care and advice for families.

Katie Birch, of Graysons, Liesje Dusauzay, Sparkle Sheffield founder with her award, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE, Lord-Lieutenant and Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons

Graysons Solicitors has been supporting the good cause for the past five years and staff were thrilled to be presented with the award at the Utilita Arena in Attercliffe.

Katie Birch, a senior private client advisor at Graysons who works closely with Sparkle, said: “I’ve seen first hand the exemplary work the charity does to support families that have children with autism and it has been a privilege to help them.

"Receiving this award was an extremely proud moment for Graysons and we’re very much looking forward to supporting Sparkle in the future.”

Graysons has worked closely with Sparkle to provide specialist advice around the protection of assets for vulnerable children which includes information on wills, discretionary trusts, lasting powers of attorney and court of protection.

The firm’s support for the charity has included sponsoring awards, attending weekend advice sessions and Katie was guest speaker at the organisation’s South Yorkshire Autism Fayre for two years running during the pandemic.

Sparkle has just been given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – this is the highest accolade a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.

As well as being a key member of the Wills, Estates, Trusts and Elderly Client Services team at Graysons, Katie also helps spearhead much of the firm’s fund-raising activity. She works closely with Sparkle Sheffield, Bluebell Wood, St Luke’s Hospice, Ashgate Hospice and other charities.