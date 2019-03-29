Rare footage of tragic Liverpool band Her’s performing in Sheffield has been released after they were killed in a car accident.

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson while travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California, on Wednesday, according to a statement by Heist Or Hit.

Her's in Sheffield - Credit: Jack Weston

The band performed in Sheffield just last month at Yellow Arch Studios and, before that, in Bungalows & Bears during Tramlines 2017.

Mikey G wrote on Twitter: “Awful awful news. RIP to Her's & their tour manager, seeing them in Sheffield 2 years ago will always be such a great memory.”

Jack Weston wrote: “I saw @ThatBandOfHers at @YellowArch in #Sheffield last month, and they were fun, joyous, full of life, and full of love - their loss is a tragedy.

“I can only imagine how those closest to them feel right now. Be safe out there everyone, and rest easy lads. We love you.”

Her's were on their second tour of North America playing 19 shows having released their debut album Invitation To Her's, the label said, describing them as "one of the UK's most loved up and coming bands".

The statement said: "We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience.

"To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers. Musically, Her's were astonishing. An aptitude for melody, fun, and entertainment combined with a complexity that was as sophisticated as it was stylish.

"They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet."

The statement, signed by Mick Scholefield, Martin Colclough and Patrick Fogarty, said everyone at the label is "overwhelmed and distraught".

It added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Stephen, Audun and Trevor, please respect their privacy at this extremely difficult time."