University ranked highly in Times Higher Education World University rankings 2024

The University of Sheffield has been ranked 13th in the UK and 105th in the world in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.

The latest league table, which was released today (Wednesday, September 27, 2023), saw the University rise nine places globally from 114th last year.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 105 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date. They are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

This year’s methodology, for the 20th edition of the World University Rankings, has been significantly updated, so that it continues to reflect the outputs of the diverse range of research-intensive universities across the world, now and in the future. The ranking is seen to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments.

The news follows the University being ranked 18th best university in the UK and 3rd in 'The North and North East’ category within The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 two weeks ago. The same ranking showed that over 85 per cent of University of Sheffield graduates have gone into graduate-level employment or further study.

Earlier this month, the University was also awarded University of the Year for Student Experience by the Daily Mail University Guide 2024, in recognition of the University’s National Student Survey (NSS) results, swift shift back to in-person teaching following the Covid-19 pandemic and social inclusion work. The University was ranked 11th overall in the UK within the Daily Mail rankings and performed highly for its work to support students who are the first in their family to go to university.

Today’s ranking result comes just weeks after the University of Sheffield’s NSS results placed Sheffield top across the Russell Group of universities for assessment and feedback and its Students’ Union, and in the top three for learning opportunities, student voice and mental health. The University also received the highest positive responses to the survey, which asked students to give feedback on their higher education experience.

Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union was also voted the Whatuni Student Choice Award 2023 for Best Students' Union, for the sixth year in a row, while the University was also nominated for the University of the Year and Student Life categories.

Further informationTo view the rankings in full, visit: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2024/world-rankingThe University of SheffieldThe University of Sheffield is a leading Russell Group university, with a world-class reputation. Over 30,000 students from 150 countries study at Sheffield. In a truly global community, they learn alongside over 1,500 of the world’s leading academics. Sheffield’s world-shaping research feeds into its excellent education. Students learn at the leading edge of discovery from researchers who are tackling today’s biggest global challenges. Driven by outstanding people, staff and students share a commitment to changing the world for the better, through the power and application of ideas and knowledge. From the first documented use of penicillin as a therapy in 1930, to building Europe’s largest research-led manufacturing cluster, Sheffield’s inventive spirit and top quality research environment sets it apart. Current research partners include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many government agencies and charitable foundations.

Sheffield’s Students’ Union has won the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union for six consecutive years. Students can choose from 350 societies and clubs, or join over 2,000 volunteers.

Over 300,000 Sheffield alumni from 205 different countries make a significant influence across the world, with six Nobel Prize winners included amongst former staff and students.