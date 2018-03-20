University pays tribute to Sheffield student killed in fourth floor balcony fall in Majorca

Sheffield Hallam University has paid tribute to a student who plunghed to his death from a fourth floor balcony in Majorca.

James Walton, aged 23, was at a St Patrick's Day party at a friend's apartment in the early hours of Sunday morning when he plunged to his death.

CRIME: Murder suspect bailed over stabbing in Sheffield

The undergraduate, who was studying languages with international business in Spanish, was on a work placement on the island when tragedy struck.

COURT: Jury out in case of man accused of raping Sheffield woman weeks before schoolgirl murder

James, who was originally from Ealing in London, was living in Palma and working for Melia Hotels International on a placement as part of his degree.

READ MORE: Teenage boy due in court over attempt to kill woman in Sheffield

James moved to Sheffield in 2015 to start his course.

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: "We are extremely saddened to hear that one of our students has tragically died whilst on placement in Spain.

"We are offering support to the student’s family and friends as well as to our staff and students at the University and our deepest sympathies go out to them at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"We are continuing to liaise with the authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident."

Posting on Facebook, his friend Maja Jaroszewska, who worked with him during his Spanish placement, described James as 'amazing'.

She added: "Words can’t describe how heartbroken we feel to have lost you so soon, and so unexpected.

"You are forever in our hearts. We will remember you, doing your amazing dance moves and winning dance offs with strangers.

"Thank you for being in my life."

School friend Luke Coughlan posted a tribute on Twitter, in which he said: "RIPJames Walton - you made class at school just that bit more fun and lit up the lives of everyone you met. Gone too soon. Sickener. Life is so precious."