Sheffield Hallam University stopped one of its professors from researching forced labour in China after alleged pressure from Chinese authorities, lawyers have claimed.

Law firm Leigh Day said internal university documents suggest Sheffield Hallam restricted Professor Laura Murphy’s work following direct threats from Chinese state security.

The university has since apologised to Professor Murphy and confirmed it is now supporting her research.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Professor Murphy said that last April, she began hearing reports of Chinese authorities “intimidating and harassing and interrogating the staff that the university has in Beijing”.

Leigh Day said the documents indicated the People’s Republic of China had blocked Sheffield Hallam’s access to the internet in China after publications from the university’s Forced Labour Lab, part of its Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice.

According to the BBC, Professor Murphy was told after returning from a career break in early 2025 that Sheffield Hallam would not continue with her research.

This was due to “the corporate insurance position” and “our duty of care to colleagues working in both China and the UK”.

A university spokesperson said the decision was made amid “a complex set of circumstances” and that the institution had been “unable to secure the necessary professional indemnity insurance”.

They stressed the move “was not based on commercial interest in China” and that the country is not a major market for international students.

In 2024/25, just 73 of Sheffield Hallam’s 4,204 international students were from China.

The university said internal communications cited by solicitors were taken out of context and did not reflect its official position.

Following a review, Sheffield Hallam confirmed Professor Murphy’s latest research has been approved.

“Following a review, we have since approved Professor Murphy’s latest research and are committed to supporting her to undertake and disseminate this important work,” a spokesperson said.

“We have apologised to Professor Murphy and wish to make clear our commitment to supporting her research and to securing and promoting freedom of speech and academic freedom within the law. Professor Murphy’s research remains available on our website.

“We will uphold and, where required, robustly defend the academic freedom of our staff in accordance with legislation.”

Professor Murphy’s team has published several reports on the Chinese government’s treatment of people in the Uighur region, examining supply chains and forced labour.

The Chinese government denies all allegations of forced labour.

Asked if she believed staff had been threatened by Chinese authorities, Professor Murphy said she understood from the university and the documents that “state security approached the staff who was doing student recruitment in Beijing and interrogated them, aggressively threatened them and demanded that the university stop my research and take it down from the website”.

She also said underfunding in higher education leaves universities vulnerable to overseas influence.

“The fact that the UK higher ed sector is so underfunded makes them vulnerable to the necessity, or the perceived necessity, at least, of recruiting international students,” she told BBC Radio 4.

Leigh Day said it had cited the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023 in a pre-action letter, which places a legal duty on universities to protect academic freedom.

Downing Street described any foreign interference in UK academia as “absolutely unacceptable”.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said ministers had raised the case with Beijing and welcomed Sheffield Hallam’s renewed support for the research.

The Department for Education said it offered help to the university in October 2024 after concerns were raised.

The Government added that then-foreign secretary David Lammy and former DfE minister Stephen Morgan had both raised the issue with their Chinese counterparts.

A spokesperson said: “Any attempt by a foreign state to intimidate, harass or harm individuals in the UK will not be tolerated, and the Government has made this clear to Beijing after learning of this case.

“The Government has robust measures in place to prevent this activity, including updated powers and offences through the National Security Act.”