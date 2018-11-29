University jazz band performance

There’s a chance to see some of the best jazz around when Sheffield University Big Band perform at Crookes Social Club in Sheffield on December 9.

The classic big-band sound is still going strong, safe in the hands of this exciting ensemble. A wide variety of great music, played to the highest standard, with a range of burning energy through to tasteful subtlety that is the hallmark of the format.

SUBB is Sheffield University's own Big Band, organised and led entirely by current students. It is quickly becoming one of the University's most popular and busiest ensembles. The ensemble is entirely self-sufficient and relies on the hard work and dedication of band members to survive.

The band comprises talented students from the Music Department and other departments throughout the university. The band aims to do several gigs and concerts every year, from lunchtime concerts to providing entertainment at end of year departmental balls and private functions.

The band's aim is to give musicians the chance to play great music in a fun and relaxed environment to a high standard.

Sheffield Jazz aims to bring the best of national and international jazz to the city, and it provides opportunities for people from all backgrounds in the Sheffield City Region and throughout Yorkshire, to hear and learn from some of the greatest of current artists.

The Sheffield Jazz gig, will be held at Crookes Social Club, Mulhouse Road, Sheffield S10 1TD, Sunday December 9 at 7.30 pm. Tickets for the concert are (£10/6, NUS £6,15 - 17 year olds £3, under 15s free. Advance tickets for the performance are available from buy.sivtickets.com/sheffieldjazz at the same net price as on the door).#