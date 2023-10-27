University boxers pack a punch for Roundabout
The sporting challenge, which was held in Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park, raised a total of £879 and there are now plans for the society to organise further events for Roundabout throughout the coming year, including a ball.
“The event itself was so much fun, even though many of the boxers who participated claimed they don’t usually like running,” said the group’s charity partnership officer Olivia Kerr.
“Everyone who showed up did so because Roundabout is such a brilliant cause.
“The sun was out, and everybody who entered completed the entire 10k, which was a massive achievement for many of the runners who had never run further than a 5k before.
“Overall it was great to see everyone come together at our first fundraiser of the year.”
Club Captain Zach Williams added: “It was incredible to see both old and new boxing members come together to support such an amazing cause and it was rewarding watching everyone supporting each other as a team.”