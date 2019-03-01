Universal Credit rally to take place in Sheffield today

A protest against the roll out of Universal Credit will take place in the City today.

Sheffield Trade Union Council will join with trade union branches, campaign groups, tenant organisations and members of the public to stand against the scheme.

The protest will take place outside the Department of Work and Pensions at Hartshead Square at 12pm followed by leafleting outside the Job Centre on West Street at 1pm.

The Government started the roll out of Universal Credit in Sheffield in November 2018, but has faced vast controversy from the start.

Secretary of Sheffield TUC Martin Mayer said: “We are really concerned about ordinary people in Sheffield who don’t realise this is coming and who are going to suffer from benefits cuts.

“We think this is a really serious matter so the Sheffield Trade Union Council have spearheaded this new campaign to get groups across Sheffield to join up and make some noise about this.”

The protest will run alongside a Welfare Rebellion rally that is being held in Westminster today.

Martin added: “Universal Credit is wrong for all of us, it’s wrong on the City.

“We’re protesting against the Government and the senior staff at the DWP.

“We are not attacking the people in the building, we support them and know they are under a lot of pressure.

“If we can create a big enough voice in Sheffield we believe we can stop this.

“Everyone is welcome to join us later. It’s going to be a peaceful protest so families with children are welcome to come along too.”