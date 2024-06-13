Unique Paving Technology Recognised At Engineering Awards Ceremony
In the Design, Studies and Research category the IntelliPave project was Commended by the judges.
Delivered by Taylor Woodrow, with partners Loop Technology, Odico and the University of Sheffield AMRC, IntelliPave combines digital scanning and intelligent cutting of paving units, with efficient planning and project coordination.
The IntelliPave system significantly reduces CO2 emissions when delivering new paved areas in towns and cities, which it achieves through the reduction in wastage, rework, disruption to the public and reduces future defects.
In conferring the the award, the judges applauded the on-going consultation and continued learning leading to a modified solution based on the best technology available.
Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our awards this year allowed us to celebrate the many sustainable benefits that civil engineers have on our everyday lives.
“This recognition serves as a reminder of the innovation, dedication and excellence that drive the profession, shaping a better future for all.”
The ICE East Midlands Merit Awards attract entries from civil engineering projects and people from across the region.