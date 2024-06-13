Unique Paving Technology Recognised At Engineering Awards Ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Institution of Civil Engineers’ East Midlands Merit Awards (EMMAs) took place on Friday 7 June 2024.During the event, which was sponsored Waterman Aspen, awards were presented to teams that delivered the best civil engineering projects across the East Midlands region during the last 12 months and to those individuals that had made a significant contribution to the profession.

In the Design, Studies and Research category the IntelliPave project was Commended by the judges.

Delivered by Taylor Woodrow, with partners Loop Technology, Odico and the University of Sheffield AMRC, IntelliPave combines digital scanning and intelligent cutting of paving units, with efficient planning and project coordination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IntelliPave system significantly reduces CO2 emissions when delivering new paved areas in towns and cities, which it achieves through the reduction in wastage, rework, disruption to the public and reduces future defects.

National World

In conferring the the award, the judges applauded the on-going consultation and continued learning leading to a modified solution based on the best technology available.

Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our awards this year allowed us to celebrate the many sustainable benefits that civil engineers have on our everyday lives.

“This recognition serves as a reminder of the innovation, dedication and excellence that drive the profession, shaping a better future for all.”