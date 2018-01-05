Unique guide of Sheffield tops the Amazon bestseller list

A book which celebrates the best attractions that the city has to offer has topped an Amazon Bestseller list.

The book, 111 Places in Sheffield That You Shouldn’t Miss, has been rated number one in the in the Family Guides category.

Yellow Arch Studio

The book was written by Sheffield-born writer Michael Glover, and it has been a sell-out at many local book stores.

Michael said: “The first order of 100 books from Waterstones in Orchard Square had sold out within days .

“They told me the day after the book’s launch at the University of Sheffield that it was easily their fastest selling pre-Christmas title .

“The university bought 200 copies direct from the publisher, and sold them all within five days.”

The unique city guide, which was released last month, highlights all that is quirky and magnificent in the Steel City.

The 111 places are arranged in alphabetical order, from Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet to Wyming Brook.

Also included in the list are Yellow Arch Studios - listed for its ‘Arctic Monkeys room’ where the High Green band rehearsed as teenagers - and city centre Grade 11 listed building and impressive event venue Cutlers’ Hall.

There are also many of the city’s independent shops and businesses included in the list. Birdhouse Tea Company, Blue Moon Café, Jameson’s Tea Rooms, the Laundry hair salon, Marmadukes Café Deli and Record Collector are all recommended.

Michael added that he believed the book had been a success because Sheffield residents appreciated seeing all that is great about the city in one place.

He said: “Sheffielders, I believe, are delighted to see the city of which they are immensely proud imaged back at them in such an exciting and visually appealing way.

“I wanted the writing to be spirited, humorous, and very much of Sheffield itself, to characterise the wonderful city of my birth.”

A second edition of the book, which is now available in bookstores and Amazon, will be printed this month.