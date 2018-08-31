Uninsured Sheffield driver does a runner leaving mates’ stuff locked in car

A driver who hadn’t insured his sporty new vehicle did a runner leaving his mates’ belongings in the back of the car.

The car was stopped by officers from the Burngreave team today after they checked it on the national database.

The driver, however, when challenged by police ran off leaving his mates’ belongings locked in the car.

Officers said the car and its belongings are now in the compound awaiting collection.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver.

The incident caused disruption to bus services in the Scott Road area of Burngreave as the vehicle was towed away.