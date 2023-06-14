Unihomes make a colourful start to year of support for Roundabout

Student accommodation search portal UniHomes added a splash of colour to its corporate social responsibility programme after choosing to give a year of support to South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

The Unihomes team added colour to their Roundabout fundraising

UniHomes, which is the UK’s largest all-inclusive student accommodation platform, began its 12 month support campaign at the Colour Obstacle Rush UK Sheffield event, raising more than £1,000.

Unihomes founder Bradley Cox, who joined the team of eight around the 5k course, commented: “It was an amazing day of achievement.

“As the run started, we were £20 away from our £800 target, but as all eight of us crossed the finish line, we’d raised £1,000.”

Tamaris Roberts, Head of Unihomes People and Culture, added: “We had the most fantastic day together.

“It was a great opportunity to get together with different colleagues across the business to have some fun in the sun whilst supporting an invaluable charity and to have smashed our target was the icing on the cake.”

Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush said: “This was a really colourful way to start a year of fundraising and we look forward to seeing what the UniHomes team come up with next.

“As a business that works with so many young people across the country, it makes perfect sense for them to be supporting Roundabout, a charity that works with vulnerable young people across our region.”