Under threat Sheffield festival saved and set to return

A popular community festival which faced the axe has been saved - and is set to return later this month.

For the last 16 years Walkley Festival has attracted crowds every summer to enjoy a fortnight of art exhibitions, community walks and live music at various venues across the suburb.

But organisers said in March there was a 'very real possibility' it could close due to lack of volunteers and they issued an impassioned plea for more people to help them to make sure the 'lovely, local festival doesn't die out'.

It appears that the appeal worked and organisers got the required boost in volunteers as the festival is listed on their official website as returning on June 23 for a run of two weeks.

It highlights a huge programme of events from live music to children's activities taking place at a range of venues including Walkley Library and the Walkley Cottage over the course of a fortnight.

n a message, organisers said: "The 17th annual Walkley Festival is almost here!

"Again we have two weeks of varied events and activities to celebrate Walkley and showcase the enormous amount of talent here.

"We have chosen the theme 'Think Local' to encourage us all to use our local businesses and enjoy our local open spaces.

"We know we live in a great part of Sheffield and want to ensure we keep it a lively and thriving urban village."