Undateables star Daniel Wakeford to play Sheffield’s O2 Academy 

Undateables star Daniel Wakeford is to stage a concert in Sheffield this week.

The distinctive singer-songwriter, who has autism, shot to fame with his appearances on Channel 4 dating show The Undateables, which partners up people who have difficulty dating.

Undateables star Daniel Wakeford.

Daniel, who has been writing and recording music since 2009, will bring his show The Daniel Wakeford Experience to the city’s O2 Academy on Friday.

The singer’s That’s How I See It tour has taken in a string of dates across the country.

Based in Brighton, he has amassed an impressive back catalogue with in excess of 60 songs and has gained a cult following.

Tickets are available at www.danielwakeford.com or from the venue.

