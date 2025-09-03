This is the date you will receive an Emergency Alert text

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Emergency Alert system is set for another test.

Millions of phones will receive the message this weekend.

But when can you expect it to arrive?

Every phone in the UK is set to receive an emergency alert message from the government this week. The date has been set for the second national trial of the system.

Two years after the previous test, millions of people will be receiving a text accompanied by an unmissable ‘siren’ sound. It is set to arrive in just a matter of days and mobile providers are starting to send reminders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will the text arrive and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When will the Emergency Alert test be sent?

People receive emergency alert text during test in 2023 | Clive Rose/Getty Images

The government has confirmed that the second nationwide test of the Emergency Alert system is set to take place on Sunday (September 7). The previous one also took place on a Sunday.

Millions of people will receive the text message at 3pm on Sunday. It will be accompanied by a siren-like sound and it will vibrate for roughly ten seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if your phone is set to silent, it will still make a loud noise. The test will be accompanied by a message that will appear on your screen, making it clear the alert is only a test.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, explained: “Emergency Alerts have the potential to save lives, allowing us to share essential information rapidly in emergency situations including extreme storms. Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test is part of our action plan to build resilience across the whole country and secure the nation under the Plan for Change - from the £1 billion we’re investing in a new network of National Biosecurity Centres to the £4.2 billion we’re investing to build a new generation of flood defences to protect local communities.”

Who will receive the Emergency Alert text?

Since the initial test two years ago, the system has been used on a handful of occasions - particularly around extreme weather. Alerts were sent out during Storm Darragh in 2024 and again in early 2025 for Storm Éowyn - the latter being its largest use so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alerts can only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies. And you may get them in the event of severe flooding, fires and extreme weather - for example.

The test on Sunday will be sent to all phones in the UK, the government has confirmed. It adds that there are approximately 87 million mobile phones in the country.

The alert can be turned off - for example, victims of domestic abuse with a concealed phone may find it appropriate to turn off the text. But others can also take the decision to switch them off.

What happens when you get an emergency alert?

The messages are usually sent to mobile phones - but could also be sent to tablets. Your device will make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent, vibrate and read out the alert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds. An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

What do you think of the Emergency Alert system - have you received one of the real alerts? Let me know your experiences by email: [email protected] .

Brits will be able to opt out of receiving the emergency alert, the government has confirmed. Find out how to do it.