UK toll road fees: 15 major toll roads, bridges and tunnels - and how much each charge to cross

The UK has numerous roads, bridges and tunnels where toll fees must be paid in order to cross.

By Helen Johnson
Thursday, 23 May, 2019, 14:10
Toll fees

These are 15 places in the UK where tolls fees are charged and how much it costs for a car to cross, according to RAC and Gov.uk. Prices correct as of 23 May. Note: Prices may vary depending on the type of vehicle and vehicle size.Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Motorway - M6. Vehicles are charged according to their size, which toll plaza they pass through, the time of the day and the day of the week. Car crossing charge: 5.50
A282 Trunk road Dartford, Essex. You cant pay at the Dartford Crossing barriers any more. You must pay the Dartford Crossing charge by midnight the day after you cross. Car crossing charge: 2.50
Car crossing charge: 70p
Car crossing charge: 1.35
Class 2 vehicles: 1.80. Class 3 vehicles: 3.60
Car crossing charge: 1.50 (MGW under 3.5 tonnes)
Car crossing charge: 1.70

Car crossing charge: 40p
Car crossing charge: 1.70
Car crossing charge: 1.80 (Class 2, 3.5 tonnes or under, up to 8 seats)
Car crossing charge: 60p (peak), 50p (off peak) - Class 2 cars, small vans and small 4x4s. Residents Concessionary toll 40p (peak), 30p (off peak)
The daily toll fee for a motor vehicle to cross (any number of times between midnight to midnight) is 1 pound. Cycles are free. Motorcycles are free. There is a weight limit of 7.5 tonnes on the bridge and a speed limit of 5mph
The toll for motor vehicles and motorcycles to cross the bridge is 1 pound
Car crossing charge: 60p (Class 1 - Vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes mgm). 4 pounds for Class 2 vehicles exceeding 3.5 tonnes mgw
Aldwark toll bridge is situated on the River Ure and charges 40p per crossing