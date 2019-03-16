UK ticket-holder stakes claim for £71 million EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has staked a claim for yesterday’s £71 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The £71,057,439.00 prize would be the UK’s 15th-biggest win, according to National Lottery operator Camelot.

The win would be the 15th biggest in the UK (pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It has not yet been revealed where the winning ticket was bought, and Camelot said this information and details about whether the winner is an individual or a syndicate would only be announced if the ticket-holder goes public.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "Wow, this year is turning out to be a lucky one for UK EuroMillions players.

"We've already seen Patrick and Frances Connolly from Northern Ireland bank £114.9 million from the draw on New Year's Day and we now have another multimillion-pound UK EuroMillions winner.

"This is the 15th-biggest winner this country has ever seen and we look forward to toasting their win."

Friday's winning main EuroMillions numbers were 03, 15, 24, 42 and 46 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 09 and 12.

There is now an estimated £14 million jackpot for Tuesday's draw.

UK players have been enjoying a lucky streak in recent months with Mr and Mrs Connolly, from Moira, Co Down, becoming the UK's fourth-biggest lottery winners on New Year's Day.

Their win followed builder Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, discovering in November he had won £76 million, six weeks after the draw.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir, from Ayrshire, became the biggest lottery winners in the UK, and across Europe, when they scooped more than £161 million.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012. Last year one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, banked a £121 million jackpot in April while another took home just over £77 million in February.