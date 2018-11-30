The UK’s top 20 kinkiest and naughtiest towns have been revealed in a rundown of which places spend the most on adult toys.

The study lays bare the places across the UK where people will be spicing up their Christmas by splashing out on sex toys – and Sheffield was named as the 7th sauciest place in Britain.

Sheffield is one of the UK's kinkiest places

Forget socks and chocolates, those on Santa's ‘naughty list' in Sheffield will be getting a more ‘risque' gift that definitely shouldn't be opened in front of the family.

READ MORE: This is how much sex Sheffield people should be having, according to survey

Leading online adult toys retailer toys4naughtyboys.com, which is expecting a 40 per cent increase in sales of sex toys and accessories in the run up to Christmas, saw a huge leap in demand for erotic and sensual gifts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with chastity devices, canes and bondage starter kits amongst the top sellers.

The company, which has been trading for six years, has now bared all by unveiling where its most naughtiest customers come from by stripping down the figures to reveal the top 20 places based on those orders.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday fan's disgust after woman performs sex act on man during game at Hillsborough

Top of the list - unsurprisingly - are the UK's three biggest cities with London sitting on top, while Manchester just pips Birmingham into second place.

And there will be plenty of smiles in the East Midlands come Christmas Day as Nottingham came out a surprise fourth with Glasgow completing the top five.

The Midlands is a steamy hotbed of pleasure as it also boasts Leicester, Oxford and Northampton, while the sea air seems to get the pulses racing with Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth and Plymouth in the top 20.

Northerners are not missing out on the action as Sheffield, Leeds and Liverpool are not shy of a little additional stimulation but the same cannot be said for Wales - with just Newport making it into the top 20 (19th), while Northern Ireland is limp with not one town on the list.

Toys4naughtyboys.com director Andrew Durham said: "We're certainly surprised by some of the findings, especially how horny people in Nottingham are especially compared to some of the larger cities on the list like Leeds, Brighton and Liverpool.

READ MORE: Naked man filmed having sex with blow up doll on M1

"What they are buying is also interesting with chastity devices the No 1 item. That really is interesting and says a lot about the couples and their relationships.

"There are also a lot of fun items as well and Christmas is all about fun and surprising a loved one - and that is certainly going to be true this year.

"We don't know if sales are down to the effect of Brexit and our withdrawal from Europe, but there are definitely more people looking to pep up their sex lives."

The full list:

1st - London

2nd - Manchester

3rd - Birmingham

4th - Nottingham

5th - Glasgow

6th - Bristol

7th - Sheffield

8th - Southampton

9th - Reading

10th - Edinburgh

11th - Leeds

12th - Plymouth

13th - Brighton

14th - Norwich

15th - Liverpool

16th - Leicester

17th - Oxford

18th - Newport

19th - Northampton

20th - Bournemouth