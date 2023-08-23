Sheffield fire: Watch firefighters battle with raging blaze on Warren Street
The video shows smoke billowing out of a warehouse in Sheffield, as firefighters battle to put the fire out.
A major fire has broken out in Attercliffe, Sheffield this morning.
Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
Eye witnesses have described seeing an aerial ladder platform, three fire engines, a fire car and an ambulance car as plumes of smoke can be seen from all around.
Eyewitnesses have told The Star the fire is in a warehouse belonging to Biffa household recycling.