Walker taken to hospital after collapsing at Peak District beauty spot

A walker was taken to hospital after collapsing at a Peak District beauty spot.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to he scene at Win Hill on Sunday, May 21, at 12.28pm. The team posted details about the incident and pictures to their Facebook page.

They said: "The team were called to assist a collapsed walker halfway up Parkin Clough on Win Hill. Team members were able to drive half way up on the forestry tracks in the teams 4x4 vehicles to access the casualty.

The team at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad