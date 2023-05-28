News you can trust since 1887
Walker taken to hospital after collapsing at Peak District beauty spot

A walker was taken to hospital after collapsing at a Peak District beauty spot.

By Lee Peace
Published 28th May 2023, 09:42 BST

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to he scene at Win Hill on Sunday, May 21, at 12.28pm. The team posted details about the incident and pictures to their Facebook page.

They said: "The team were called to assist a collapsed walker halfway up Parkin Clough on Win Hill. Team members were able to drive half way up on the forestry tracks in the teams 4x4 vehicles to access the casualty.

The team at the scene.
"After a full assessment the casualty was carried up the clough to the vehicles and driven the rough tracks down to a waiting East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance for onward transport to hospital."

