A ‘much-loved’ member of a Sheffield gym has tragically passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Station Gym, on Mansfield Road, announced on Facebook earlier this morning (August 15) that one of their customers had passed away.

While training yesterday evening (August 14), the gym-goer underwent a ‘cardiac event’.

Others rushed to help and a defibrillator was deployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A gym-goer in Sheffield suffered a 'cardiac event' while training. | Google

An ambulance was called and paramedics rushed to help, though tragically the gym-goer died only minutes after their arrival.

On their Facebook post, the team at Station Gym paid tribute to the ‘much-loved member of our gym community’.

The statement continues: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who stepped in yesterday. Your quick thinking, courage, and willingness to help in such a difficult moment mean more than words can express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that this may have been a distressing experience for those present. If you were there and would like to talk to someone, please know you are welcome to reach out to us. We are here to listen and support you.

“We kindly ask everyone to be respectful during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the member's family and friends.”