Sheffield's most popular area to buy a home revealed

The Popular Property Report, compiled by Online Marketing Surgery in partnership with home renovation company Spray Vue, ranks Sheffield neighbourhoods by the number of homes sold in the year ending September 2024.

The data, drawn from the Office for National Statistics, shows where the property market is most active across the city.

A spokesperson for Online Marketing Surgery said: “It’s clear from the data that areas like Walkley and Mosborough continue to attract strong buyer interest, likely due to their mix of amenities, transport links and community feel.

While each neighbourhood has its own appeal, from green spaces to city-centre convenience, the top-performing areas tend to offer a strong balance between quality of life and housing availability.

The list below counts down the top 10 most popular areas for buyers, starting with 10 and making our way up to 1.

Walkley has the most property sales at 145. Walkley gets the top spot, with the most property sales at 145.

Millhouses Park Bents Green and Millhouses made it to the top 10, with 109 property sales.

Chapeltown Road - 109/100 MVK Chapeltown has the same number of house sales, at 109 - meaning it receives a shared 10th place.

Endcliffe Park In Ecclesall and Greystones there were 115 property sales, landing it a solid 8th place.