The Utilita Arena Sheffield was cleared of fans tonight after a serious collision on the ice during a fixture between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

The incident occured during the second period of the game between the two ice hockey teams.

Around 8,000 fans are believed to have witnessed the collision before the game was quickly called to a halt and screens were brought onto the pitch to shield the players involved.

Paramedics were also involved in the emergency response to the incident, before a Panthers player was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Ice hockey fans were urged to leave the arena and remain in their cars to allow emergency services access to and from the ice.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, one spectator said: "Paramedics are now on the ice, players are forming a ring around him and now screens are up around him. "Awful scenes here at Sheffield Arena."

Nottingham Panthers posted: "Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency."