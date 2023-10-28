News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers: Utilita Arena cleared of fans as player taken to hospital

The Utilita Arena Sheffield was cleared of fans tonight after a serious collision on the ice during a fixture between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 21:25 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 21:55 BST
Ice hockey fans had to clear the Utilita Arena Sheffield tonight following a serious clash on the ice in a clash between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

The incident occured during the second period of the game between the two ice hockey teams.

Around 8,000 fans are believed to have witnessed the collision before the game was quickly called to a halt and screens were brought onto the pitch to shield the players involved.

Paramedics were also involved in the emergency response to the incident, before a Panthers player was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Ice hockey fans were urged to leave the arena and remain in their cars to allow emergency services access to and from the ice.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, one spectator said: "Paramedics are now on the ice, players are forming a ring around him and now screens are up around him. "Awful scenes here at Sheffield Arena."

Nottingham Panthers posted: "Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency."

More to follow.

