News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
CPS explain why cop was not prosecuted for 'relationship' with a child

Penistone Road fire: Residents warned to close windows after blaze breaks out in Owlerton

Firefighters urge people to close windows as blaze breaks out at Owlerton, Sheffield

By David Kessen
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents are being urged to close their windows after a fire broke out in Sheffield this morning.

Fire crews have been sent to a blaze in Owlerton, and are currently on the scene. Smoke can be seen from several miles away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Several fire crews are currently at a fire in Owlerton, Sheffield.

"Anyone living near by should close their doors and windows until the smoke clears."

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.

Related topics:ResidentsFireSheffield