Firefighters urge people to close windows as blaze breaks out at Owlerton, Sheffield

Residents are being urged to close their windows after a fire broke out in Sheffield this morning.

Fire crews have been sent to a blaze in Owlerton, and are currently on the scene. Smoke can be seen from several miles away.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Several fire crews are currently at a fire in Owlerton, Sheffield.

"Anyone living near by should close their doors and windows until the smoke clears."