Penistone Road fire: Residents warned to close windows after blaze breaks out in Owlerton
Firefighters urge people to close windows as blaze breaks out at Owlerton, Sheffield
Fire crews have been sent to a blaze in Owlerton, and are currently on the scene. Smoke can be seen from several miles away.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Several fire crews are currently at a fire in Owlerton, Sheffield.
"Anyone living near by should close their doors and windows until the smoke clears."
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.