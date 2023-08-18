News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane

Sheffield crime: Burglary suspects stopped by police in Mosborough after being tracked by plane

A police plane was deployed in the hunt for suspected burglars

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST

Suspected burglars were stopped in a Sheffield suburb - after being tracked by a police plane.

The suspects had been reported in Mosborough - and were found by police after officers in the plane spotted them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police say it was among a number of recent incidents where the National Police Air Service aeroplane had been used to find suspects, and which has been called out to Sheffield 54 times this year.

Officers say they have recently seen calls coming into the force control room from concerned residents when the National Police Air Service (NPAS) has been supporting officers from the air. But they said it is helping them track down suspects in the city

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle said: "We understand anyone experiencing a low-level aircraft over their home would be concerned.

"I want residents to be reassured the aircraft has low flying capabilities and extremely competent pilots and staff on board, and the support they provide to officers locating those causing harm to our communities is invaluable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Over recent weeks we have seen NPAS provide air support for us following a reported burglary in Mosborough, where the air crew were able to follow and locate three suspects until officers on the ground arrived.

"A further incident, called in whilst they were already airborne, saw the arrest of five suspects who fled from a vehicle in two separate groups. The air crew directed officers on the ground, and all were arrested."

Unlike a helicopter, which has around two hours flying time before it needs to refuel, the aeroplane can fly for up to eight hours, meaning the crew can respond to incoming incidents while in flight.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSuspectsPoliceCrimeSheffieldHelicopter