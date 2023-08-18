Suspected burglars were stopped in a Sheffield suburb - after being tracked by a police plane.

The suspects had been reported in Mosborough - and were found by police after officers in the plane spotted them.

South Yorkshire Police say it was among a number of recent incidents where the National Police Air Service aeroplane had been used to find suspects, and which has been called out to Sheffield 54 times this year.

Officers say they have recently seen calls coming into the force control room from concerned residents when the National Police Air Service (NPAS) has been supporting officers from the air. But they said it is helping them track down suspects in the city

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle said: "We understand anyone experiencing a low-level aircraft over their home would be concerned.

"I want residents to be reassured the aircraft has low flying capabilities and extremely competent pilots and staff on board, and the support they provide to officers locating those causing harm to our communities is invaluable.

"Over recent weeks we have seen NPAS provide air support for us following a reported burglary in Mosborough, where the air crew were able to follow and locate three suspects until officers on the ground arrived.

"A further incident, called in whilst they were already airborne, saw the arrest of five suspects who fled from a vehicle in two separate groups. The air crew directed officers on the ground, and all were arrested."